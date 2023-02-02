An arctic cold front is on the move this morning. Temperatures are already falling in much of northern and central KELOLAND. That north wind is adding to the wind chill factor as well.

Wind chill advisories are in effect for much of northern and far eastern KELOLAND today due to the wind and falling temperatures.

Futurecast shows the falling numbers hour-by-hour. We expect far western KELOLAND to stay in the 20s today. After a very cold start to the morning East River, temperatures will slowly moderate through the day. Sioux Falls will hopefully recover into the teens by the evening. Rapid City will recover the fastest tomorrow, with high near 50 expected.

The wind forecast will be strongest this morning, with a few gusts near 40mph from the north. Wind speeds are expected to go down tonight.

We are certainly starting the forecast with lots of snow on the ground. Expect this map to start changing this weekend.

Temperatures are still on track to warm up this weekend. We clearly see more above normal weather into early next week.

Big snow storms should also stay away from KELOLAND the next few days.

The cold air will be the big story today as most locations will see falling temperatures through the day.

Tonight will colder East River with most spots several degrees below zero for lows.

We’ll see the best recovery tomorrow in far western KELOLAND.

The 7-day forecast will feature highs in the 30s by the weekend, a trend that should continue into early next week.