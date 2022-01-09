Cold Returns to the East; Mild Weather Wins Out by Tuesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 9

After a mild start to the weekend, we are brought back down to earth with the return of near to below average temperatures. With that said, however, not everyone gets in on the cold weather.

All the same, though, wind chill advisories are in place for northeastern portions of KELOLAND, where wind chills may drop as low as -30 degrees through the morning. Even areas outside of the advisory are will likely see wind chill values in the single to double digits below zero to start the day.

Despite a good amount of sunshine across KELOLAND, it’s going to be noticeably chillier…especially East River. It won’t be as cold as last Wednesday or Thursday, but we’ll still see highs in the teens and low 20s to the east. Out west, milder air will stick around with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Unless you’re in western KELOLAND, you have another cold night on your hands. Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero once more through much of the region. To the west, like I hinted at, we’ll be a bit better off in the low 20s.

One more chilly day is on tap for East River locations on Monday before southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure take over from there. We’ll have one more round of highs in the teens and 20s to the east. Out west, however, warmth reloads a bit more…with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Much of the work and school week beyond Monday is rather mild by January standards, and it also remains dry through at least Thursday. Highs should easily climb into the 40s and even into the 50s at times. Records may be challenged at times, especially where warmth is more pronounced to the west.

By the end of the week and into next week, temperatures back off and get closer to average for this time of year.