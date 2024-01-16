For the first time since midnight on Saturday, we were able to get above zero in Sioux Falls! Officially, we went 83 hours with temperatures at or below zero…beginning at midnight on the 13th and getting to 1 degree above zero at 11 am on Tuesday.

As of 2 pm CST Tuesday

It’s the first and biggest step that we will be taking in order to get out of the freezer and get a bit closer to average for this time of year (Which is in the mid to upper 20s if you’re keeping score at home).

It’s going to be a bit of a process to get there, though. It’ll be a case of “One step forward…one or two steps back” through the rest of the week. While we get into the teens and 20s in many areas on Wednesday, we’ll go back into the single digits and low/mid teens for the rest of the work and school week.

By the weekend and into the start of next week, we’ll FINALLY warm up a bit more. We’ve been talking about a January Thaw for a little while, with 20s and 30s returns for a majority of KELOLAND and some 40s not out of the question as we go into the western part of the region.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are decently favored across the region.

In terms of active weather, we don’t have too much to talk about beyond one late-week system that moves into the picture. We’ll see a few flurries at times on Wednesday out west before a clipper slides in on Thursday.

Snow amounts aren’t all that impressive, but it’ll be something to watch as we go toward the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: