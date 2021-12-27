Cold, or very cold across KELOLAND through the weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 27

It is a cool and breezy day, with the strongest NW winds east of the Missouri River. Though a wind advisory was in effect, the winds will continue to diminish which has worked against the sunshine try to warm the temperatures. A winter weather advisory was posted for the NE corner of South Dakota, where a system moving east out of North Dakota has spilled snowfall across the border. Sisseton has picked up 6” of snow, though most of NE South Dakota has been closer to 2”.

2 pm

Temperatures are much below normal for the final week of the year, especially in northern and western South Dakota, where temperatures have struggled to get out of the single digits.

As a result of the cold air brought in by the northwest winds, it is going to be a chilly night. We expect single digit lows, though the mercury will drop below zero in the north. We could also see flurries across KELOLAND, with no accumulation except in northern South Dakota, where a few tenths of an inch of snow.

With a low pressure system moving through Nebraska tomorrow, we’ll be on the cold side and that could lead to some light snow, mainly during the morning hours. We expect amounts to be in the range of a few tenths. Heavier amounts will be possible in the north, where Aberdeen could get an inch or two, mainly the early part of the day tomorrow. Otherwise, we’ll have a cold day in the north with temperatures in the single digits. It will be warmer in the south, with the teens. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be closer to the warm air, so Sioux Falls should reach the 20s for day time highs on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy but cold. Aberdeen might get to 20 below zero in the morning. Otherwise a light north or northwesterly breeze will keep us below normal, with the teens to low 20s for daytime highs.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and cold again. Sioux Falls and Rapid City and southern KELOLAND could reach the low 20s, but northern South Dakota will again be cold, with single digit highs.

Friday will be just as cold or colder for New Year’s Eve. Aberdeen will again struggle to get above zero. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few tenths of an inch of snow in the north and west as another cold front pushes through. Sioux Falls and the SE will be warmer, the low 20s – still much below normal for the final day of the year. New Year’s Eve night will be chilly for anyone getting outdoors for nighttime activities.

The snowfall chances will move SE to Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND for Saturday, New Year’s Day. It currently looks like a few tenths of an inch for Sioux Falls, with only lingering flurries in the north and west. New Year’s Day will also be very cold, with highs only in the single digits above- and even below-zero.

Clouds should break up on Sunday, though it will still be colder than normal with the teens to low 20s for highs.

It looks like we’ll have a one-day warmup on Monday, with partly cloudy skies getting us briefly back to the 20s to low 30s. But more very cold air comes in for the read of the week. It will be old again for the following weekend, Thursday-Sunday, January 6th to 9th.