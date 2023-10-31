SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wind has died down throughout the afternoon. There are just a few clouds in northwestern South Dakota. Temperatures are in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

As of 2:30 PM

Even though the wind dies down there are cold wind chills across KELOLAND. Wind chills this afternoon are in the teens and low 20s.

For tonight the winds will stay light out of the south. Overnight lows are going to drop into the 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly clear.

You might want to bundle up for trick or treating. With the cold overnight lows on the way, we could see wind chills this evening in the single digits to low teens.

For your Wednesday, we will keep the skies partly to mostly sunny. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 MPH. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to low 50s across the area.

Thursday brings a light southerly breeze to KELOLAND which will help warm the temperatures slightly. Thursday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures are going to inch closer to normal by Thursday with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Southwestern South Dakota could see temperatures nearing 60°.

Friday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday but with more clouds. Eastern KELOLAND could see a few light sprinkles on Saturday, before widespread rain showers on Sunday and Monday. The light rain showers will bring slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the 7 day forecast.