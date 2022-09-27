High pressure has kept the region quiet and seasonable, though highs today have been a bit cooler once more to the east.

Speaking of cool, we’ll have an outright chilly night for our East River communities. While West River locations see lows in the 40s under mainly clear skies with a light southerly breeze, East River lows may bottom out in the low to mid 30s with winds more out of the east by northeast.

Frost advisories are in effect for portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND overnight through mid-morning on Wednesday. Keep this in mind if you have any temperature-sensitive plants outside.

We’ll have another split on Wednesday for high temperatures, with cooler readings in the 60s and 70s to the east and 80s out west. Sunshine in the morning may be replaced with some clouds further east in the afternoon.

As we deeper into the second half of the week, temperatures creep up a bit. By the end of September, we’ll be back in the mid 70s to mid 80s for daytime highs…with the latter being more likely observed West River on Thursday and/or Friday.

High pressure and its associated ridge will keep the region pretty quiet through at least Thursday and even into Friday for East River communities. Winds do begin to pick up a bit later in the week, which may bring back fire weather concerns in portions of KELOLAND

While we do have an area of low pressure nearby by the weekend, moisture in the atmosphere will be lacking…especially to the east. As a result, rain chances are sparse at best East River as we go into the weekend and into the start of next week.

Out west, however, we do at least try to get some shower chances in place through the first few days of October. Even then, rain totals aren’t expected to amount to too much.

All the while, temperatures will hold a bit above average by day and by night. So if you are a fan of col

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall carry into October.