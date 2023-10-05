SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a cool and windy day across KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures have been in the 50s to mid-60s. We have had a few clouds filtering into northeastern KELOLAND, bringing a few light rain showers.

As of 2 PM

There has also been very strong west-to-northwest winds throughout the day. Here is the peak wind gusts in the past 24 hours. Faith wins with a gust of 48 MPH. These strong winds are going to stick around tonight and tomorrow.

As of 2 PM

Tonight has a chance of a few light rain showers. We will also keep the strong northwest wind around. Lows are going to drop into the 30s across KELOLAND.

We also have a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning in place for tonight into tomorrow morning in western South Dakota. The Freeze Watch is in place across KELOLAND for Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures could reach as low at 28°.

For the day on Friday, there are a few light showers possible in the morning in eastern KELOLAND. The strong northwest wind will stay through the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, which could set cold high temperature records.

Winds start dying down on Saturday. There will be more sunshine in the area as well. High temperatures are still going to be on the chilly side with upper 50s to mid 60s.

The 7-day forecast remains mostly dry. The chance for rain showers returns on Thursday. High temperatures remain slightly below normal through the 2nd week of October. Western and central KELOLAND will try to hit 70° on Sunday. Overnight lows will stay cool in the 30s to low 40s.