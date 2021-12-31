Cold New Year’s Day Forecast: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, December 31st

Snow is falling this morning across parts of KELOLAND, including Miller, SD. The snow will be light and fluffy in nature due to the cold temperatures.

We have a winter weather advisory for the counties shaded in blue on the map below for accumulating snowfall.

A solid 1-3″ looks likely, with isolated 4″ totals of fluffy snow expected along that band. Sioux Falls is on the lower end of this projection at this time.

The wind chill map in North Dakota is pretty bad this morning. Several areas are running below -40!

Wind chill warnings and advisories are posted due to the cold for tonight and tomorrow.

The wind chill map animation shows the worst of the cold coming overnight. We expect wind chills as low as -40 in Aberdeen late tonight. The numbers will still be rough tomorrow, with improvement by Sunday.

The hourly temperature forecast into the weekend shows the worst of the cold in Aberdeen and Watertown. Again, snow today will create some slippery travel in the highlighted blue band northwest of Sioux Falls.

Falling temperatures are expected as highs have already been reached for many areas today.

-20 degree weather will be found tonight from Mobridge to Sisseton.

The numbers tomorrow will not make it above zero north of Sioux Falls.

The 7 day forecast does look better early next week with highs in the 40s by Monday.