Cold air has been nearly relentless over the last several days, but a chance is finally on its way. It won’t be a change that occurs evenly, but it’s something all the same.

With that said, however, we still have to deal with some dangerously cold weather in the short-term. Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings remain in place through at least this evening for some (West River) and into Tuesday for others (East River). Wind chill values may drop as low as -40 degrees.

Tuesday features a sight we haven’t seen in several days for many of us East River: Temperatures above zero. It won’t mean too much with windy weather in place and wind chills below zero by a healthy margin, but it’s the first of a few steps in the right direction.

A midweek system will move in my Wednesday, bringing some light snow showers to the western part of the region at first. A better chance for some snow quickly sweeps through KELOLAND on Thursday. While it won’t be a big event (Inch or two type snow here), it’ll still be something to watch due to timing…as it may impact the commute to and from work or school.

By Friday, we quiet down again. A secondary shot of cold air comes in for the end of the work week and the first half of the weekend. It won’t be as intense as what we’ve just endured, but it’ll be an unwelcome sight all the same.

Thankfully, that’ll be the last of it for a little while. Warmer temperatures finally come back for both sides of the river, with odds for above average temperatures being favored as we head into the home stretch of the month.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: