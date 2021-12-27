Cold Last Week of the Year – Storm Center Update Monday AM December 27

Strong winds will continue through the morning.

In fact, Winter Weather Advisories and Wind Advisories are in effect for the morning hours. Be aware of blowing snow in northern KELOLAND. The blowing snow is responsible for reduced visibilities and snow covered roads. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

It will be a cold afternoon as temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds will slowly taper off during the afternoon.

It will be another cold day tomorrow as highs will be in the teens and 20s. There’s also a chance for light snow showers and flurries. Moisture is limited, but an inch of snow is possible in northern and northeast South Dakota.

Temperatures will remain cold for the week and weekend. In fact, another shot of cold air arrives for the New Year as highs will only be in the single digits for Saturday.