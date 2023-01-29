In a similar manner to today’s football games, this upcoming week will be a tale of two halves.

Some flurries may linger in a few places today, but the big story for the second half of the weekend will be the colder temperatures and the wind.

Radar as of 6:45 am CST Sunday morning

A wind chill advisory is in effect for a majority of our East River communities and extend as far west as Corson County. This goes until 12 pm CST/11 am MST Sunday. Wind chills may fall below the -30 degree mark at times, so please bundle up and keep this in mind as you go about your Sunday morning routine.

Highs will remain largely in the single digits above zero with sub-zero wind chills through the day…especially through the morning.

Partly to mostly clear skies stick around as we go into the night. Though winds won’t be too strong, it won’t take much to create another round of very cold wind chills. Overnight lows will fall well below zero once again.

We’ll remain very cold on Monday…especially to the east. Out west, we may at least get back into the double digits above zero. Regardless, it’ll still be a very cold start to the new work and school week. At least there will be a little more sunshine this time around.

Cold weather holds steady through at least the first half of the upcoming work and school week, with single-digit highs holding steady. On the plus side, we’ll have more sunshine in place with the wind backing off a bit…so that will take the edge of the cold ever so slightly.

By the end of next week, the cold eases off a bit more, with seasonable temperatures coming back to the west at first before spilling eastward going into next weekend.

In fact, we have equal chances for above and below average temperatures from the end of the 7 day forecast through the start of next week.