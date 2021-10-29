Cold front coming tomorrow, with a chilly Halloween Sunday: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 29

Having lost the wind of yesterday, the sunshine is baking down on KELOLAND today, pushing temperatures above-average across KELOLAND. We’re enjoying the 50s in eastern KELOLAND, and the 60s to around 70 in the west. A south breeze is helping to keep us warm.

2 PM

Tonight will be clear, and with a very light south breeze, temperatures should hang in the mid 30s to around 40, with a clear sky.

Tomorrow will start with sunshine in all but western South Dakota. But then a band of clouds will move from west to east along with a cold front. During the afternoon, winds will also become strong, switching from west to the northwest with the frontal passage. Temperatures will still be warm, in the upper 50s to low 60s, though most of the heating will occur before the front arrives. We do not expect any rainfall with the front, as the air is quite dry.

Sunday (Halloween) will be partly to mostly sunny, and still on the breezy side. But the northwest wind will cool us dramatically. Highs will be close to ten degrees below-normal, in the mid 40s. It will be quite chilly for the trick or treaters Sunday night, with that northwest breeze and temperatures falling through the 30s. Rapid City and SW South Dakota will get a light wintry mix of rain or snow, but only a few tenths of an inch total.

Monday (November 1) will also be partly to mostly sunny as the cold air is reinforced from the northwest, with highs only in the low to mid 40s East River, and the upper 30s in the west – where light snow showers will linger.

The rest of next week still looks cold, ten or more degrees colder than normal for early November. That means sub-freezing mornings and highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s through Thursday. We’ve added a chance of snow showers for Wednesday, but the amounts look pretty light. Temperatures should start to slowly warm back toward normal during the weekend.