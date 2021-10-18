Cold front bringing midweek rain (and snow in the Hills): Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 18

It is sunny and warm across KELOLAND, and very dry – so fire concerns are high. The Harvest goes on. Temperatures are in the 70s to a few low 80s, ten or more degrees above-average for mid-October.

2 PM

Tonight will be mostly clear in the east while clouds thicken in the west. Lows will be quite mild, with a southerly breeze, bottoming out in the 40s, cooler in the west.

Clouds will increase from west to east tomorrow, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Sioux Falls will be ahead of the front, with partly cloudy skies in the low 70s. Western and northern KELOLAND will see cooler temperatures in the 60s during the day, with a brisk northerly wind caused by the front. Rapid City and the west will have a good chance of wind-driven rain, and a high only around 50 degrees.

Rain will move in from the west Tuesday night, so Wednesday looks rainy and breezy and cooler. Sioux Falls should reach the low 60s, but northern and western South Dakota will see highs in the 40s and 50s. Brisk northerly winds will make it feel even cooler, and blow around the raindrops.

Projected rainfall totals look around a half to ¾” in Sioux Falls, ¼” to ½” in Aberdeen, and Pierre could get an inch or more. Rapid City could get several tenths of an inch of rain, but we expect the rain to change to snow (couple inches) Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Thursday through the weekend will feature colder than normal days. Freezing temperatures are likely during the mornings, and afternoon highs will only be in the 50s Thursday through the morning. It looks like the cooler air will produce widespread cloud cover through the weekend, though rainfall chances are relatively cool.

It looks like temperatures will warm slightly to start next week.