While cloud cover has been a bit stubborn to the east, western KELOLAND got in on more sunshine and more warmth as a result.

Some scattered showers and thunderstorms have been observed in parts of KELOLAND through the afternoon, and we’re not quite done yet as we go into the first part of the night.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially to the east, as our disturbance continues to push eastward. Overnight lows mainly stay in the low to mid 60s with a few 50s to the west.

A cold front will move into KELOLAND on Sunday, sending a rather warm and muggy air mass into eastern KELOLAND. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially to the northeast and in NW Iowa, as we go through the afternoon and evening.

A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal” risk for severe storms in place near the Sisseton area. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs range in the 80s to low 90s.

The work and school week gets off to a quiet start with highs in the 80s and plentiful amounts of sunshine. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, though it’ll at least be a northwest wind instead of a warmer south wind.

As we go further into the new work and school week, dry weather wins out. This trend will hold steady as we go into the end of the month and through the start of September.

In fact, odds for above average temperatures and below average rainfall win out as we head into and beyond Labor Day weekend.