Cold For The Trick-or-Treaters; Remaining Cold For The First Work Week Of November – Storm Center Update Sunday PM October 31

Cold For The Trick-or-Treaters; Remaining Cold For The First Work Week Of November

Winds will die down going through this evening, as temperatures remain quite chilly for the trick-or-treaters.

It will be the coldest air of the season with temperatures falling to the 20s as winds become light.

The cool air will continue for tomorrow as highs reach the 30s and 40s. This will happen as sunny skies become partly cloudy.

The below average temperatures will last through much of the work week with highs in the 40s.

Temperature will warm by the weekend with numbers returning to the 50s. Western South Dakota even has a chance for 60 degrees.

