Cold End to 2021 and Start of 2022; Milder by Monday – Storm Center PM Update: Thursday, December 30

After a brief break from below average temperatures in parts of KELOLAND, we’ll hit the reset button as we close 2021 and welcome the New Year.

Overnight lows tonight fall into the single digits above and below zero across much of the region. Cloud cover will increase through the night, which may help keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer.

Highs for the day on Friday will hit their peak early in the day before gradually falling through the afternoon and evening.

A weak arctic front will push through the area, sending a small snow shower chance through the region. Light accumulation is expected.

In the wake of this front, a frigid air mass comes in. From Friday night through Saturday night, we’ll have temperatures well below average for this time of year. We’ll also have to contend with brisk winds, which will push the wind chill into dangerous territory. Please bundle up if you absolutely must be out and about.

Highs on New Year’s Day will stay in the single digits above and below zero through much of the region.

By Sunday, we’ll warm up a bit into the 20s East River and 30s/near 40 out west.

The first work week of the year will start off on the milder side of things, but don’t get used to this. We’re back in the freezer by Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures attempt to moderate again by the middle of January.