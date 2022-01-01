Cold Eases Temporarily; Frigid Late Week – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, January 1

Our cold start to 2022 will spill into the night.

Another night of sub-zero lows will be on the way across KELOLAND under partly to mostly clear skies. Despite a lack of wind, we’ll still have wind chill values in the double digits below zero.

Wind chill headlines will remain in place through northern and northeastern KELOLAND through mid-morning on Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, we’ll warm up a bit into the teens and 20s East River and 30s/near 40 out west thanks to southerly flow taking over. All the while, we’ll remain mainly quiet thanks to high pressure.

The first work week of the year will start off on the milder side of things, but don’t get used to this. With that said, we’ll see highs in the 30s and 40s across much of the region, though NE KELOLAND may be stuck in the 20s.

The same rules apply on Tuesday for temperatures, with highs in the 30s for much of the region…but NE South Dakota will be stuck in the teens and 20s.

During this time, we’ll watch as low pressure makes its move by Tuesday evening out west. This will send the chance for some snow showers West River before moving to the east by southeast.

Though snow amounts aren’t expected to be too high, this will be something to watch if you’re out and about.

We’re back in the freezer by Wednesday into Thursday with single digit highs and sub-zero lows returning once more.

Temperatures attempt to moderate again by the middle of January.