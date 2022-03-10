It’s a cold start to the day across KELOLAND. Sunny skies will help, but temperatures will still fall short of normal for highs this afternoon.

Snow will stay to our south. You can see the large swath of snow across northern Kansas into southern Nebraska.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s today, but the numbers will fall tomorrow as the next cold front arrives. This front will also contribute to much lower wind chills on Friday.

The 10 day forecast still shows dry weather for much of the northern plains. We do expect a storm system to move to our south late next week. So far, the path of this system remains unchanged, so the grassland fire danger index will likely be an issue in the days ahead.

Temperatures are about to undergo a major change as mild, Pacific air makes a return to KELOLAND and much of the plains. This will contribute to the drier trends noted in the forecast.

Highs today will remain chilly, but a little warmer than yesterday into the upper 20s to lower 30s for most.

Colder northwest winds will make it feel much colder tonight with lows in the single digits.

Tomorrow will be colder with highs in the teens and 20s across the region.

The forecast looks warmer by the weekend, although south winds will be stronger on Saturday. Get ready for 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday!