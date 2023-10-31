Cold air has surged back into KELOLAND this morning. Areas of snow have accompanied the cold the past 12-18 hours, especially across Minnesota. We had a few snow squalls in northeastern SD with strong winds last evening as well. Fortunately, the weather will be improving today with less wind this afternoon.

Speaking of wind, peak gusts the past 24 hours have been 40-50mph in many locations.

Futurecast shows a chilly forecast for the Trick-or-Treaters for this evening. We expect highs only in the 30s today with that northwest wind. Winds will switch to the south overnight as lows drop into the 20s once again. The forecast tomorrow should be a few degrees warmer across the board.

Temperature trends are still looking milder toward the end of the week.

Here are the details of the forecast.