Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half will feature another split down the Missouri River valley with regard to daytime highs.

With that said, another cold start to the day is on the way. A few flurries are possible to the northeast with little to no accumulation expected.

Wind chill advisories are also in place through mid-morning on Sunday for northeastern KELOLAND. Please be mindful of this as you go about your morning routine.

Under partly cloudy skies, we’ll see highs in the 20s and 30s East River, while West River locations surge into the 50s in many areas.

It won’t be as cold tonight across much of NEKOLAND, but the northeast may still at least fall into the single digits. Elsewhere, we’ll see teens and 20s.

Valentine’s Day does at least warm up a little bit, with highs climbing into the 30s in most of our East River locations to the southeast, while the west holds in the 40s. The northeast may remain chilly at least once more. All the while, we’ll remain mainly dry and decently calm as well

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the next seven, but it’ll also be a bit breezy at times. Highs climb well into the 40s and even into the 50s at times.

While areas to the west may see a bit of light snow on Wednesday, the vast majority of KELOLAND remains dry and snow-free.

A brief cool-down will take us into the end of the work and school week, but these cooler temperatures won’t last long. In fact, the trend beyond the 7 day forecast remains warmer than average.