SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is very cold. The average high for this time of year is 42° in Aberdeen, 46° in Sioux Falls and Pierre, and 48° in Rapid City. This afternoon is up to 30° below normal. Western South Dakota has a few snow showers today, and everyone has a strong northwest wind. We will keep these cold temperatures for the next couple days.

2 PM

Wind gusts this afternoon have ranged from 30 to 50 MPH. We will keep the strong winds tonight and tomorrow.

They will slowly die down starting in western and central South Dakota tomorrow.

2 PM

With the strong winds and cold temperatures, we are looking at wind chills again. This afternoon central and eastern KELOLAND have a better chance to see wind chills in the minus teens and 20s.

2 PM

The overnight hours will have colder wind chills. Winds out of the northwest 15 to 35 with higher gusts. Those winds and clear skies help drop the temperatures.

Saturday will be windy in eastern KELOLAND. The strong winds will continue blowing snow keeping the roads icy and visibility low. The winds will slowly decreasing from west to east, and the sun is going to be out. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be partly cloudy in the morning, and turning mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer, we are expecting 30s in the east with 40s and 50s central and western South Dakota. Winds will be from the south along with plenty of sunshine. This will put Sioux Falls 10° below normal.

We do start a warm up as we go through next week. Another system moves into KELOLAND by the middle of the week. At this point it’s looking like it will be more rain than snow, but snow isn’t out of the question. We will remain below normal for high temperatures.