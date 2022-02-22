Snow and wind this morning causing reduced visibilities and travel problems in northeast KELOLAND.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for northeast KELOLAND until 6 this evening. No travel is advised in this area due to snow and ice covered roads.

Winter Weather Advisories cover the rest of KELOLAND due to light snow, blowing snow, and reduced visibilities. Give yourself extra time for you morning and afternoon commute.

Additional snow amounts will remain light with amounts around an inch or two.

Temperatures will remain cold today with highs in the single digits above and below zero. Strong winds will create wind chills in the minus 20 to near minus 40 range. Use extreme caution with any time spent outdoors.

The coldest air of the season will settle in tonight as lows fall to the teens and 20s below zero.

Cold again tomorrow but dry with highs in the single digits above and below zero.

Southeast KELOLAND will have another chance for light snow on Thursday with snow amounts of 1-2″.