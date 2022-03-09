Cold air is continuing to stream into KELOLAND, along with periods of abundant cloud cover. Another day of northerly breezes is holding our temperatures about 20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

Skies will clear out tonight as the wind dies down, so we’re going to have another cold night. We’ll be in the single digits for overnight lows, though it isn’t out of the question that a few locations may actually dip below zero.

We’ll have a west or southwesterly breeze tomorrow, so temperatures will warm a few degrees – though still below normal for mid March. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. The morning will be near or below zero. Then a brisk NW wind will kick in, so it will be a wind chilly day, too. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, but our afternoon highs will only be in the upper teens to low 20s East River. Western South Dakota will reach the mid 20s.

Saturday will start with another cold morning, near or below zero. But then with partly cloudy skies and a good breeze it should warm into the 30s to low 40s East River. Western South Dakota should make it into the 50s.

Sunday looks much warmer, with temperatures rebounding to the upper 40s to mid 50s East River and the mid to 50s in the west. Also… Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday.

Monday will be only a few degrees cooler, with brisk winds. We have a chance at some sprinkles, but the air is so dry we’re only talking about a few hundredths of an inch. Tuesday, and Wednesday we’ll have a surge of warm air – even Sioux Falls should get up around 60 degrees.

Much above average temperatures will continue for St. Patrick’s Day and the following weekend (March 19-20). We expect lots of 50s – if not 60s.