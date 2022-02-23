It’s a cold start to the day across KELOLAND as snow clean up continues. This was the view from Watertown as of 6am this morning.

Yesterday featured a few records for the coldest high temperatures for the calendar date. We only reached -2 in Rapid City!

The map below shows the 24 hours snowfall totals across parts of northern KELOLAND. Over 12 inches has fallen in the Sisseton area.

The Sioux Falls area picked up 1.8″. You can see many 1-2″ snow totals in the southeast.

You can see similar numbers in the west of 1-3″. It won’t take much to melt this snow in the extended forecast.

Cold headlines will continue this morning with wind chill warnings and advisories remaining effect the next few hours.

Hourly temperatures will slowly climb today as clouds thicken to our south. We expect light snow late tonight and tomorrow across the south and southeast. Temperatures will remain well below normal again on Thursday.

The snow forecast tomorrow will remain light, with numbers of 1-2″ possible east of Sioux Falls.

Temperatures will start to warm this weekend. In fact, we expect temperatures to warm above normal early next week with 40s and 50s very likely.

The moisture outlook remains low the next 10 days. We’ll be watching the storm tracks for March very carefully.

The numbers for today reflect all the cold air. Highs in Aberdeen will stay below zero.

Lows tonight will drop in the single digits and teens below zero. Thankfully, winds will be light.

Highs tomorrow will be a little warmer with more teens in KELOLAND. Don’t forget about the snow in the southeast.

The 7 day forecast looks much warmer early next week with mild weather returning to much of KELOLAND.