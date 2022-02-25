Cold temperatures are the big weather story this morning. A light coating of snow on the roads is still a story too, so drive with care.

You can see the system from yesterday has now quickly moved to the northeast. Dry weather is back in the forecast for the weekend.

It has been a cold week and yesterday was no exception. Highs stayed in the single digits for many locations.

Hourly temperatures will be warmer today, although still below normal. We expect more 30s and 40s tomorrow across the region and even warmer numbers should arrive on Sunday. Keep in mind increasing wind tomorrow will create pockets of blowing snow in the far northeast and portions of SW Minnesota.

Temperatures will flipping to above normal levels early next week. We expect this trend to dominate most of the 7 day forecast.

We expect some increased precipitation in the region at the end of the 10 day forecast. While this map shows little falling here in KELOLAND, we think the pattern is worth watching next weekend.

With more sunshine today, highs will be warmer in the teens and 20s in most areas.

Overnight lows will not be as cold with the numbers in the single digits above zero.

Mostly sunny skies will bring milder temperatures tomorrow to KELOLAND. Don’t forget about the stronger wind in the northeast and the areas of blowing snow.

The 7 day forecast looks mainly dry for now with highs back in the upper 40s and lower 50s early next week.