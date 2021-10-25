Cloudy, windy tomorrow, and rainy tomorrow night: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, October 25

We’ve started the week a little on the cool side, but certainly not as cool as we’re going to feel the start of next week – which is the beginning of the new month of November. Today we’re coming off Sunday rain showers with a broad area of clod cover that is thickest in the central part of South Dakota – where there have also been a few lingering showers. Temperatures are struggling to warm into the 50s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have thickening cloud cover with a brisk SE wind overnight. That should hold temperatures up, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Even though there will be significant cloud cover, we don’t expect any raindrops out of the clouds.

We’ll be mostly cloudy across KELOLAND tomorrow, with a strong southerly wind across KELOLAND. Temperatures will edge up near-normal, in the upper 50s to around 60 with those strong winds. Rain showers will start as early as the afternoon in Rapid City, but they will be light.

Tomorrow night into Wednesday the rain showers will move east. Most places west of the James River should only get a few tenths of an inch. But Sioux Falls could have some nighttime thunderstorms that continue on Wednesday, and there is a potential for an inch of rainfall for areas east of the James River.

Wednesday will be near-normal temperature-wise, with highs in the mid 50s East River and a little warmer in the west. Winds will switch to the northwest, strongest winds in western South Dakota.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and windy. Temperatures will remain near-normal for late October, in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with temperatures remaining in the mid 50s East River to the low 60s in the west.

The weekend looks dry, though more cool air will be pushed into KELOLAND. Saturday will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. But it will be chilly on Sunday for the Halloween trick-or-treaters, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The first few days of November look cold, about ten degrees colder than normal for early November. That means sub-freezing mornings and highs only in the low to mid 40s! Exceptionally cool start to the week, with temperatures moderating somewhat for the second half of next week.