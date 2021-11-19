Cloudy Saturday, Windy Sunday: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, November 19th

It was a chilly Thursday across KELOLAND, but today’s forecast will be warmer. We only hit 34 in Sioux Falls.

You can see the milder temperatures spreading across the region during the afternoon. South winds will be strongest in the southeast and highs will be in the upper 40s. Less wind is expected West River with highs in the 50s. Notice the increase in clouds tomorrow along with hits of sprinkles and flurries.

You can see on the bigger picture the system for the weekend looks moisture-starved. We should see colder air quickly moving in on Sunday, but a fast turn-around is on the way early next week. In fact, we may see a nice mild day on Tuesday with highs in the 50s and perhaps a few 60s in western SD. Thanksgiving is looking colder as another trough moves into the pattern. Right now, we don’t see any significant rain or snow for KELOLAND. They jury is still out on how much rain or snow could affect Kansas and Missouri as the Euro model tends to sent too much energy south in a pattern like this.

By the way, that’s why we are now getting a hint of snow in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri.

Highs today will rebound into the 40s and 50s, not too bad for this time of year.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

More clouds are expected tomorrow along with some sprinkles or flurries. Also, the wind will be lighter for most areas on Saturday.

The 7 day forecast features colder weather Sunday into Monday, but Tuesday is showing some nice potential to warm into at least the upper 40s or lower 50s. Thanksgiving will be colder again, but we’ll hold off on rain or snow for now.