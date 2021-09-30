Cloudy, rainy again tomorrow, but improving this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, September 30

Clouds cover most of KELOLAND, reinforced by moist air coming in from the south. Most places have had light rain showers – but there have been some thundershowers with occasional cloudbursts in SE KELOLAND. That includes Sioux Falls, which got about a half-inch of rainfall in 15 minutes. South central South Dakota has also had a heavier band of more persistent rainfall.

As of 2 pm

Temperatures have been much cooler than the last few days in eastern KELOLAND. It is near-normal, with readings in the low 70s.

2 PM

Tonight skies will remain cloudy, with additional showers East River and perhaps a thundershower around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Low will be in the mid 50s to around 60 – though Rapid City should dip down into the 40s.

Tomorrow we begin October with a cloudy day containing additional rain showers East River. Amounts look to be less, a few tenths of an inch. Skies should break up in central and western South Dakota. With only a light breeze, highs look to be in the low to mid 70s across KELOLAND.

The weekend will start with a mostly cloudy Saturday for Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, with perhaps a lingering light showers. The rest of the area, north and west of Sioux Falls, will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will inch up a degree or two, but still remaining in the low to mid 70s ranger.

Sunday looks like the brighter day of the weekend. It will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week looks dry with a LOT of sunshine. Temperature will remain a little above average, in the low to mid 70s East River, and about 80 in the central and west. It looks like a very pleasant first week of October.