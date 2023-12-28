Skies have been sunny in northern and western South Dakota, while clouds remain in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND (some fog over Pierre). These clouds are the last gasp of the slow moving system that moistened our Christmas. Those clouds will disappear to the east overnight, for a day of sunshine on Friday.

Tonight skies will turn clear by morning. Thanks to the slow departure of clouds, so Sioux Falls will have a low of 22. Clear skies should allow today’s heat to escape into space, so most places will have lows in the teens with a very light breeze.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and with warm temps we’ll melt some of that snow. We’ll have highs in the upper 30s in eastern KELOLAND, which is about ten degrees above normal. Rapid City will have the mid 40s. A gentle west or northwest breeze will blow through KELOLAND.

Saturday we start the weekend with partly cloudy skies and mild temps – in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River and the upper 30s in the west.

We’ll cool down slightly on Sunday (New Year’s Eve), with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s and only a bit warmer in the west. We expect no precipitation all weekend.

New Year’s Day will be near normal for the first day of the year, with the mid to upper 20s in the east and the low 40s in the west.

No precipitation until – perhaps – some snow showers on Thursday.