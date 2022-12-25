A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.

The Clipper system should exit KELOLAND during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cold, along with those NW wind. We’ll drop below zero, like we have the last several nights, with wind chills due to the NW winds pushing the snowfall away from us.

It will be mostly sunny on Monday, with the NW winds turning to the west. Highs will drop back to single digits in eastern KELOLAND, while Rapid City and SW South Dakota will be dramatically warmer, in the 30s.

Temperatures will be near or even warmer than normal starting Tuesday through New Year’s weekend. We’re trying to narrow down our snowfall chances, and right now it looks like a couple or few inches of snowfall will be possible on Thursday, with lesser chances of snowfall for the weekend.

We should remain near- or a little above normal for New Year’s weekend. There could be another round of snow starting to enter western South Dakota on Sunday, which would bring it east for Monday (Jan 2).

So far, it looks like temperatures will remain near normal through the first week of January. No big warmups or cold spells show up in the long-range data.