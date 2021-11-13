Clipper System Moves Through Saturday; Mainly Dry Next Week – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, November 13

The first half of the weekend will end up being a tale of two halves, as conditions vary depending on what side of the Missouri River you’re on.

Regardless of what side, we’ll watch as an Alberta Clipper races through KELOLAND over the course of the day and into the evening. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible…especially the further north and east you go…as we go through the day. Be mindful of this if you must head out during the day.

East River, highs will likely struggle to get out of the low 40s. To the west, however, it’s a different story with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Moisture gets out of here overnight, but it’ll be windy at times. With partial clearing, overnight lows fall into the 20s East River and 30s West River.

Breezy weather sticks around for the first half of the day on Sunday, but we’ll at least have peeks of sunshine along the way. Temperatures hold in the 40s to the east with some low 50s out west.

Cloud cover is going to be rather stubborn at times as we go into the first part of the new work and school week. Temperatures, however, finally break into the 50s to the east. A brief but noticeable spike on the thermometer comes along by Tuesday ahead of a mainly dry cold front.

In the wake of this frontal passage, temperatures take a pretty big tumble back into the 40s and 30s. All the while, we remain dry.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, temperatures are expected to remain near to below average more often than not.