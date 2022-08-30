It is going to remain clear and warm today and this evening. Highs today in the mid 80s and a few 90s in south central KELOLAND. Temperatures are a few degrees above average for this time of year, with our average high being 81.

2 PM

Tonight we will cool to the mid 50s to near 60. Dew points are lower so these temperatures will feel very comfortable. After a windier day yesterday, tonight we will have a calm breeze at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear for the overnight hours.

Tomorrow brings more sun and higher temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s and 90s for KELOLAND. Winds switch to be from the south and east bringing more heat and some humidity. Mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday.

Much of the same for the rest of the 7 day forecast. Highs in the 80s and 90s. Mostly sunny skies through the first part of the new work week. The holiday weekend looks to be filled with sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for eastern KELOLAND and 80s and 90s for the west and central parts of our region.