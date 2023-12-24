SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a very warm start to the day in southeastern KELOLAND. Sioux Falls broke a high temperature record at 6:08 this morning. The previous record was set two years ago. The winds are strong out of the northwest with gusts of 30 to 50 MPH.

Winds will continue overnight out of the northwest. Temperatures are going to drop into the teens, 20s, and low 30s. The rain and snow will continue in southeastern KELOLAND overnight.

We have several major winter headlines starting at 6 AM CST through 6 Am CST on Tuesday. We have a Blizzard Warning, in white, for central and portions of southeastern KELOLAND. A Winter Storm Warning, in red, in parts of southeastern KELOLAND. And we have a Winter Weather Advisory, in blue, in northeastern and along I-29 in southeastern KELOLAND. We are expecting wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH and several inches of snow. We are also expecting a glaze of ice under the snow due to rain first.

Here is a look at the snowfall forecast through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will come to south central and portions of southeastern KELOLAND. That is the area of KELOLAND under the Blizzard Warning.

So for the day tomorrow, Christmas Day, the rain and snow will continue and move east to west through KELOLAND. We will have strong north to northwest winds. High temperatures are going to be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will be much of the same. Strong northwest winds in a majority of KELOLAND. Southeastern KELOLAND gets a break from the strong winds. High temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Rain and snow continuing in central and eastern KELOLAND.

The rain and snow will come to an end through the day on Wednesday in eastern KELOLAND. Once this system moves out we will have dry skies and more sunshine by the end of the week and into next weekend. Temperatures will fall to near normal as we head through the 7 day forecast.