Christmas Week Weather Forecast; Slight Chance for Wintry Mix on Christmas Eve – Storm Center Update Sunday PM December 19

Christmas week is looking quiet weather-wise.

BUT Santa’s reindeer may not be the only thing making noise on your rooftop on Christmas Eve.



In the meantime, a weak system will bring an increase in cloud cover tonight. Aside from a couple of scattered flurries, skies will be dry. Lows tonight will fall to the single digits and teens.



It will be a colder day tomorrow, we’ll even start with clouds and scattered flurries. Skies will slowly clear as we go through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND while western South Dakota will reach the low 30s.



As the upper plains return to a zonal flow by Wednesday, expect temperatures to return to average or slightly above average for the rest of the week.

Models are still showing a slight chance for a light wintry mix on Friday, but moisture remain very limited.

Christmas Day will be dry with highs slightly above average.

The last week of the year is looking more interesting. As much colder air moves into the upper plains, we’ll have to watch a trough that digs into the southwest United States. It the cold air wins out, expect a storm track to our south and much below average temps in KELOLAND. BUT, if the trough doesn’t dig as much, there could be a storm system in the plains during the last week of the year.