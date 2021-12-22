Christmas Snow Chance Still Alive, Bitter Cold Next Week: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, December 22nd

Good morning! They are making snow at Great Bear this morning. The afternoon temperatures will be too warm to do that, but don’t worry, we have plenty of winter weather in the long range forecast.

The next couple of days should be quiet. Highs will reach into the 40s and 50s today for many, including lower 50s in Rapid City. Northeast SD will lag behind due to the snow on the ground.

Is there is a chance of a white Christmas? Well, we have a little more life on the map this morning with some numbers increasing above 1″ in a few spots. So the short answer is yes, but we have more homework to do. We encourage you to check back for the afternoon forecast as we look at the latest information.

Better chances of snow will arrive next week as bitterly cold air gathers to our north.

The air to our northwest will be 30 to 40 degrees BELOW NORMAL. This is a big development and something we’ll be watching closely in the coming days.

See the trend on the graphic below? It’s probably overdue.

Enjoy the mild numbers today and the lighter winds in the forecast.

Dry skies are forecast tonight with lows in the teens and 20s.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s and 50s.

We have chances of snow this weekend, with the hints of that colder air by day 7.