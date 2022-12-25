Merry Christmas!

Another clipper will move in from the northwest to bring snow and strong wind.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today for much of KELOLAND due to snow and blowing snow. We’re already seeing signs of snow in northern KELOLAND this morning.

There’s even a period or two for light freezing rain or freezing drizzle in central and north central South Dakota this afternoon. Enough to bring a light glaze of ice.

Snow amounts will be heaviest from northeast South Dakota to western Minnesota. 2-4″ inches will be common from Aberdeen to Brookings and east. Expect less than an inch elsewhere.

Winds will pick up for the afternoon and evening with the strongest winds being felt in western and central South Dakota. Areas of blowing snow will once again be possible. Be aware of changing weather and driving conditions as we go through the day and evening.

In the meantime, it will be slightly warmer with highs in the teens in eastern KELOLAND. 30s and 40s will be common in central and western South Dakota.

After Monday, we are expecting dry and warming conditions for the new work week.