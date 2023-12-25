SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The big winter storm continues to affect most of KELOLAND with a variety of issues.

As of Monday afternoon, we are seeing a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet especially east of the James River but including Sioux Falls and I-29. We are concerned that travel conditions – already hampered – will worsen considerably later today as strong north winds add to the wintry mix.

Snow has been falling in much of central and northern South Dakota. Amounts being reported early in the event (as of 1 pm) are 2″ in Aberdeen and Pierre and many other locations in central and NE South Dakota. Grey Goose in Hughes county checked in with 4″, as did Gann Valley.

Numerous concerns for travel will remain in effect the rest of the day into tomorrow. Only slight modifications have been made so far for timing and location, because the low pressure system moving through Iowa and Minnesota that is causing this stormy mess is drifting slightly closer to us from the east. That is why we’ve seen a bit more liquid rain in Sioux Falls and areas east of I-29. But we will expect that to change later.

Snow has been a little slow to accumulate today, but we expect that to change as the system intensifies and snowfall rates increase. Whatever snowfall we have will be intensified by strong north winds. That’s why the Blizzard Warning remains in central South Dakota, where snowfall will be heaviest and be blown around by those strong winds.

We continue to have concerns about icing, especially as we go through the rest of the day and temperatures – which have been hovering around freezing – drop back below freezing and lay down slickness on the roads. Travel will continue to be a concern, especially in rural areas.

Another issue is that the icing will occur in areas which will see the strong winds overnight, so trees and power lines will be in danger if they are ice coated and moving in the wind. We may be looking at power interruptions. The bullseye of this concern is in NE South Dakota.

Temperature-wise we will cool down our forecast temps with the expectation that we will not have snow and ice covering on the ground, something we have largely been without this winter. Overnight we’ll dip into the 20s, plenty cold when combined with fierce north winds that will freeze all of KELOLAND.

Tomorrow we’ll see more of the wintry mix activity, especially during the morning hours as the center of the system spins away to our east. We’ll actually see highs closer to normal, in the low to mid 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Winds will die down as we go through the day.

Some snowfall could remain on Wednesday morning. Then we should have clouds break apart as we go through the afternoon as the storm departs.

The snowcover will hold down temperatures the rest of the week, but we do not expect any additional precipitation. It looks like it will be cool, with temperatures maybe a little cooler than normal for New Year’s weekend.