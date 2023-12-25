SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Merry Christmas!

Consider what we had on Christmas Eve as ’round 1′, with ’round 2′ expected as we go through Christmas Day and tomorrow.

Wintery precipitation will become more widespread in eastern and central KELOLAND as we go through the day. Unfortunately, periods of freezing rain will be likely in northeast South Dakota with significant icing.

The ice accumulation in northeast South Dakota will approach a quarter-inch or more. ICE STORM WARNINGS are in effect for northeast South Dakota starting at noon today and lasting through noon tomorrow.

Snow will be likely in central South Dakota this afternoon through tonight. Snow will be heavy at times and combine with strong northerly winds to create blizzard conditions in central to southeast South Dakota.

BLIZZARD WARNINGS continue until tomorrow evening. Use caution when spending anytime outdoors. The transition from snow to rain and rain to snow during the day in eastern KELOLAND will also have periods of freezing rain and sleet. Be aware of ice accumulation in eastern KELOLAND today. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect in southeast KELOLAND through tomorrow evening.

By tomorrow, snow totals will be heaviest in south central South Dakota with amounts over a foot. Amounts will taper off west and east of this area. The snow amounts in eastern KELOLAND depend on the switch from rain to snow and back from snow to rain as temperatures continue to fluctuate.

Wind will be the constant as strong winds will blow through KELOLAND today and tonight. The snow and wind will create dangerous travel conditions. The combination of wind and ice in northeast KELOLAND today and tonight will cause power outages and tree damage. Travel is discouraged.

The 7-day forecast looks more like winter with temperatures falling to the 20s.