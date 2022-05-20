The time lapse below shows many of the elements we’ll be seeing this weekend in weather. Chilly winds are strong at times at Terry Peak with burst of light snow. Temperatures this weekend will be the big weather story.

Soil moisture is still well above normal in much of northeastern SD. The south is drier on average. Most of the rain chances this weekend won’t change this map much.

It sure was hot yesterday in the southeast with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We only reached 57 in Rapid City.

The first round of frost and freeze headlines are posted tonight in much of western KELOLAND. Freeze warnings now include Rapid City, where lows could drop into the upper 20s.

Wind speeds will play a role in some of the overnight lows. You can see much lighter winds in the west tonight, verse a light breeze in Sioux Falls. Sunday morning winds will be much lighter across the board, an important factor allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s.

The forecast also include a few spotty showers today, mainly NW of Sioux Falls. We may see a few more of these tomorrow as the very cool temperatures move into the region from the north.

We want to point out the 30s for lows Sunday morning. This will be coldest morning for Sioux Falls and there could easily be some patchy frost in rural areas and those prone to colder temperatures.

After the cool weekend, rain shower chances will increase early next week. Don’t expect heavy rain with this system due to temperatures remaining below normal.

Speaking of below normal temperatures, you can see the blue areas widespread across the plains. We do see some moderation toward late next week. We do expect a good chance of warmer weather by the start of Memorial Day Weekend.

The cooler weather will keep rain totals below normal the next 10 days in much of the northern plains.