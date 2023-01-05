SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sun is out after all the snow. Eastern KELOLAND is a little chilly this afternoon with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Rapid City and the west is a little warmer with temperatures in the 30s even near 40°. Winds are light this afternoon as well.

2 PM

Tonight will be cold. There is fog possible and with the clod temperatures there’s a chance of freezing fog. Temperatures will be in the single digits on either side of zero in eastern KELOLAND, and low teens in western South Dakota. Winds will remain light for the overnight hours.

We could see a few more clouds tomorrow. We will remain chilly in eastern KELOLAND along with cooler temperatures in western South Dakota as well. Highs will be in the teens across the east and upper 20s in the west. Winds will still be light out of the north and east.

Saturday will still be chilly in eastern KELOLAND with highs in the teens again. Pierre and central South Dakota will see highs in the 20s. Even further west we could see temperatures nearing and in the low 40s. Winds will be light but from the south in western and central KELOLAND, helping bring warmer temperatures back. There will also be more sunshine to the west.

This weekend will be chilly in eastern KELOLAND with highs in the teens and low 20s. Rapid City and western South Dakota will be warm with temperatures in the 40s. A slight change from yesterday in the 7 Day forecast… Everyone is in a chance to see snow on Wednesday. As of now, this looks to only bring around an inch.