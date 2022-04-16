The chilly run of weather that has gripped the region is going to stick around for a little while longer, so plan accordingly.

While winds do back off a bit for the first half of the weekend, it’s still going to be chilly at times…especially the further north you go. Toward the North Dakota border, we’ll see highs struggle to get out of the 30s. Closer to Nebraska, we’ll get closer to 50 degrees.

Cloud cover increases as we go into the night as another disturbance comes into the picture. This will keep temperatures overnight a bit more in check, but we’ll also have the chance for some snow as we go into Easter Sunday before switching to a rain/snow mix.

Accumulation totals aren’t expected to exceed an inch or so, but you’ll want to keep this in mind as you go about your Easter Sunday plans.

Highs hold in the 40s further north and then east of I-29 as well, with 50s in central and southern KELOLAND.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we start the new work week. Windy weather holds steady as well during this time, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the east. Out west, we’ll at least hover around 50 degrees.

Cloud covers increase during the day on Tuesday, and windy weather comes back as we head into the middle of the week.

Warmer than average temperatures move into the area, with a few more chances for some rain along the way. The first chance comes on Wednesday, with the second opportunity arriving by Friday in the form of some showers and a few thunderstorms.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out.