Another warm day is ahead for eastern KELOLAND, but big changes are on the horizon. We’ve been watching the very nice sunrise on Lake Madison.

Severe weather chances are still on the maps, but the worst of it will be east of KELOLAND. We think most of these storms will stay out of KELOLAND, but the west edge of the slight risk still covers NW IA and parts of SW MN.

Futurecast really shows the changing temperatures in NW SD later today. We do see temperatures near 90 around Yankton, with only 40s by mid afternoon in Buffalo. Shower or isolated thunder may develop behind the front, but heavy rain is not expected. A few light showers may bubble up on radar tomorrow as the chilly air interacts with May sunshine at times. Wind will be stronger too, with gusts near 30-40 mph from the northwest.

The next story will be the chilly temps for the weekend. We may see a few 30s Saturday morning, but Sioux Falls and the southeast may hold the clouds better and stay a little warmer as a result. We do see high pressure coming in quickly Sunday morning, which may clear some of the clouds and result in more widespread 30s. Be aware of some patchy frost in this pattern.

You can see some of those 30s on the European model for Sunday morning.

While the start of the forecast looks very cool, much warmer weather will try to move back into the plains by the end of next week.

We already see 100s to our south. Drought that direction is really impacting some of this early heat, a story we’ve been watching for a long time.