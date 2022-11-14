We’ve seen snow in portions of KELOLAND, especially through the northern Black Hills…where winter weather advisories remain in place through Tuesday morning. Several more inches of accumulation will be expected in the advisory area.

As we head into the night, we may see a few more flurries through the region with better snow chances in the Black Hills.

Overnight lows fall into the teens to low 20s with a generally light breeze.

A few more scattered snow showers are possible on Tuesday, especially to the east. Light accumulation is possible, with less than an inch expected.

We’ll also remain chilly through the day under another round of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs hold in the 20s to low 30s…the latter being more likely toward the southeastern corner of the region.

Mostly cloudy skies hold steady on Wednesday across much of the region. A few more flurries are possible, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Some low 30s will be possible toward western KELOLAND.

Through the middle of the week, we’ll see scattered flurries and snow showers in various portions of the region, though little to no accumulation is expected.

A late-week cold front will push through the region by Thursday into Friday, sending a reinforcing shot of cold air our way as we head into next weekend. Highs for the end of the week and into Saturday may not escape the low/mid 20s.

Spotty flurry/snow shower chances will hold through the end of the week as well.

We’ll moderate a little bit on the thermometer beyond the 7 day forecast, with 30s and some 40s possible. With that said, however, we’ll still be below average for this time of year…since average is in the mid 40s for highs.