SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a cold morning across KELOLAND. The lowest temperatures since midnight have hit the mid 20s in a few locations. Most everyone hit 30°.

For today, the winds will be much lighter than the last couple of days out of the southwest. There will be mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the 50s to mid 60s across KELOLAND.

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies and the winds will stay light out of the west. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s to low 40s, which will be slightly warmer than last night.

For your Sunday, temperatures will be closer to normal. We will have mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up just slightly out of the northwest. High temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s possible.

On Monday, skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will still be light out of the north in eastern KELOLAND and from the southeast in western South Dakota. High temperatures will be in the 50s to mid 60s.

Skies will stay dry through the first half of next week. Rapid City and the Black Hills could see rain showers starting on Wednesday, the Hills could see a few snow flakes mixed in. There are widespread chances of rain showers starting Thursday. Temperatures are going to stay slightly below normal heading through next week.