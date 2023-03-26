Once again, we’ve had to deal with below average temperatures across KELOLAND, as spring remains largely MIA in the Northern Plains.

Overnight lows fall into the teens and low 20s once more across the region with calm conditions in place and a mix of clouds and clearer skies. To the northeast, we’ll once again be stuck in the single digits for low temperatures.

The new work and school week kicks off on a nice note to the east with partly to mostly sunny skies. To the west, we’ll have a little more cloud cover in place with some flurries and snow showers with a bit more moisture lingering around the region.

Highs peak in the 20s to the northeast yet again. Elsewhere, we’ll peak in the 30s…though some low 40s are possible along/near the SD/NE border.

Another quiet day is on the way for Tuesday, though winds may pick up just a bit across central and northeastern KELOLAND. Regardless, it’s still a decent day with highs in the 40s and low 50s near/south of Highway 14. Further north, we’ll remain in the 30s and mid/upper 20s.

The midweek outlook starts off well enough with partly to mostly sunny skies in place at first…though cloud cover does begin to creep into the picture. Temperatures, however, continue to under-achieve with below average highs remaining in place.

By Wednesday, we do introduce a chance for some rain and snow showers in a couple of areas near and south of I-90, but coverage isn’t widespread and moisture amounts aren’t all that impressive at first.

Still, with warmer temperatures attempting to FINALLY come along, it’s a glimmer of hope that spring may be trying to make a move. With those milder temperatures, we’ll also have a chance to see some rain and snow showers by Friday, with some snow possible overnight Friday into early Saturday. Keep an eye out for updates.

While it may not be as chilly as this week, odds for near to below average temperatures are still favored as we go into the first full calendar week of April.