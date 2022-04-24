Windy weather has been the proverbial thorn in our side today. Unfortunately, it won’t be going anywhere for a little while longer.

We also saw temperatures take a pretty good step backward today, especially East River after their two day run of well above average temperatures.

We’ll try to clear out a little bit as we go into the night, but winds won’t back off for a little while longer. With those windy conditions, we’ll likely have some wind chill factors to contend with. Plan accordingly as you get ready for the start of your Monday morning routine.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s across much of KELOLAND.

The new work and school week gets off to a pretty dry start, and while the wind finally backs off a bit…it’ll still be pretty breezy at times. Highs range from the 40s to the low 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday remains mainly dry with temperatures gradually rebounding. We’ll see 50s East River and 60s to the west on Tuesday under mainly sunny skies thanks to high pressure.

60s return to our East River locations by Wednesday, but cloud cover will also begin to move back into the picture. With that said, though, it’ll still be a rather nice day to get outside if you have the chance to do so.

We may see a few scattered showers pop up by Thursday, while the end of the next work and school week features another chance for rain trying to materialize by the end of the outlook. This will be a rather welcome sight across KELOLAND, so we’ll watch these chances as we get closer.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to below average temperatures win out across the area with higher chances for near to above average moisture. It’s not the best trend if you want seasonable weather, but it’s a good set-up to help us out with our long-term drought.