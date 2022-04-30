Welcomed chances for rain have been seen across eastern and central KELOLAND, with the bulls-eye being observed along and west of the James River valley.

Rain chances hold steady for a little while longer along and east of the Missouri River valley, while we begin to clear out a bit to the west. Windy weather, however, won’t go away regardless of what side of the river you’re on.

Lows fall mainly into the mid 30s.

Beyond some lingering showers to the east early on, much of Sunday shapes up to be mainly dry and windy once again. We’ll try to clear out a bit more as well, with highs mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s once again.

Some showers are possible to the south and southeast on Monday, but much of the day for much of the region is dry as of now. We’ll see if low pressure can jog up a bit further to the north.

Either way, highs will remain below average as we kick off the first work week of the month of May with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. On the plus side, it won’t be as windy as previous days.

Spotty rain chances will stick around through the middle of the week, though no widespread rain chances are in the cards for us in a similar manner to what we’ve already seen.

By the end of the week, we may see some more rain showers, but these chances look like they’ll be for the southern half of the region…specifically toward the southeast.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we’ll have equal chances for above and below average temperatures with slightly better odds for near to above average moisture.