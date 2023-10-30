We’ve been able to enjoy a good amount of sunshine in several areas, but some changes are on the way as we get ready to close the month of October.

As of 3 pm CDT Monday afternoon

We may see a few snow showers in northeastern KELOLAND as a weak cold front comes plunging down from the north over the course of the evening and into the first part of the night. Though moisture amounts are not expected to be as robust as what we’ve seen, it’s what comes around in its wake that we’re watching.

Windy weather will follow the passage of this front, with wind advisories in place beginning Monday evening and going into the night. Gusts may reach and exceed 50 mph at times, so keep this in mind.

If you have any trick or treat plans on Halloween, you’ll want to bundle up a bit. While we stay dry on Tuesday, it’ll be chilly…especially East River. Temperatures struggle to get out of the low/mid 30s in many areas. The exception may be in southwestern KELOLAND with 40s in place. Though the evening won’t be as windy as the morning, it’ll still be chilly all the same.

The first couple of days of November are looking pretty good with improving temperatures as we head into the first weekend of the month. All the while, we stay dry until Friday thanks to high pressure moving into the picture. With that said, though, it won’t be all sunshine…literally. There will be some cloud cover from time to time.

A few showers are possible on Friday as a weak disturbance comes into the picture, but we should remain more dry than wet. A brief break on Saturday will come along before we get ready for some scattered rain showers by Sunday into next Monday. Rainfall amounts aren’t all that impressive, but it’ll be something to consider all the same if you have any outdoor plans.

Oh…and don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour on Sunday!

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: