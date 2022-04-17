While the first half of Easter Weekend was a winner in terms of dry weather, we’ll have to deal with some messy conditions on Easter Sunday itself.

With low pressure moving through the area, we’ll have to watch for the chance to see some rain and even some snow showers as well…with the latter more likely near north of Highway 14.

Accumulation totals aren’t expected to exceed an inch or so, especially the further south and west you go. Further north and east, there could be a few localized areas that get over an inch. Though this won’t be a crippling system like we had seen in 2020, you’ll want to keep this in mind as you go about your Easter Sunday plans.

Highs hold in the 40s the further north of I-90, with 50s toward the Nebraska border and in central KELOLAND.

We’ll also have to deal with some windy weather, with various wind headlines in place along and west of the Missouri River valley. Gusts in the advisory area may reach and exceed 50 to 60 mph.

We’ll gradually clear out as we go into the night with lows dropping back into the low 20s. It’ll remain breezy at times, so we’ll have to deal with some wind chill issues.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we start the new work week. Windy weather holds steady as well during this time, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the east. Out west, we’ll at least hover around 50 degrees. Unfortunately, this also means that fire weather concerns will likely come back into the picture as long as we stay windy and dry.

Cloud covers increase during the day on Tuesday, but windy weather sticks around as well. Those fire weather concerns will stay in place as a result. Thankfully, we do get some help.

Warmer than average temperatures attempt to move into the area later in the week, with a few more chances for some rain along the way.

The first chance comes on Wednesday, with the second opportunity arriving by Friday in the form of some showers and a few thunderstorms. These rain opportunities will linger into the weekend as well.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out with a few more chances for some rain.