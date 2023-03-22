Aberdeen is digging out from another round of winter weather this morning. We now have about 17″ of snow on the ground in the Hub City.

Here are a few of the 24 hour snow reports from northeastern SD as of 7am.

It’s a pretty skyline at Lake Madison despite the chilly weather.

Yesterday was mild across the southeast, a good day for melting snow where highs reached the 40s.

The system from yesterday continues to exit KELOLAND. A new batch of snow is on the way for the Black Hills starting this afternoon.

You can see the advisories that go into effect on the map below.

Some of the snow will move east overnight. It’s possible that parts of southeastern KELOLAND may start the day with a new coating of “nuisance” type snows. Most of that will melt during the day tomorrow, however.

Futurecast picks up on the cooler trends today with highs mainly in the 30s in much of KELOLAND. We watch for the pockets of snow tonight, with a general drying trend tomorrow as high pressure moves back into KELOLAND. By Friday, temperatures will get back on track into the 40s and 50s in the south and west…a nice way to end the work week.

Any bouts of “spring-like” weather will remain limited due to the big picture pattern across North America. We’ll see a storm to our south this weekend, but the intrusion of colder air into the plains is likely early next week due to a large Hudson Bay low spinning in Canada. The middle of next week is more uncertain. There’s a chance we could see a nice warm up ahead of a potential storm in the plains. That scenario remains to be seen for now, but we’ll keep an eye on the trends.

Here are the details of the forecast.